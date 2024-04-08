Heeramandi Trailer Release Date & Time: Here’s When & Where To Watch The Much-Awaited Glimpse

Heeramandi Trailer Release Date: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated OTT series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is on the brink of release, and fans eagerly anticipate its premiere. Since its announcement, the show has been grabbing attention for its lavish sets, huge budget, and an ensemble cast featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Manisha Koirala, among others.

Following the unveiling of teasers and songs from Heeramandi, the makers revealed the show's release date last month. Well, today (April 8), the team also unveiled the trailer release date. At the mere mention of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's name, what immediately springs to mind are the grand sets where each character embodies a saga of its own.

HEERAMANDI TRAILER RELEASE DATE AND TIME DETAILS

The anticipation surrounding the trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been palpable and the wait is ending very soon. Streaming giant Netflix took to social media to announce that the trailer will drop tomorrow (April 9). Yes, you read that right!

Netflix's social media handle, where the series will be streamed, captioned the post with excitement, "The TRAILER for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first-ever series- set in the beautiful, majestic world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar arrives- TOMORROW Are you ready? Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!"

While the makers haven't yet releaved the time of trailer release, it is most likely to be out in the second half.

HEERAMANDI TRAILER: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?

As mentioned above, the Heeramandi trailer will be released tomorrow (February 30) on YouTube and other official social media handles of Netflix and Bhansali productions. The film's star cast will also share it on their verified social media handles.

HEERAMANDI FULL CAST, PLOT, BUDGET & OTHER DETAILS

For the uninitiated, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also stars Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated series is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.

Described as an epic saga revolving around themes of love, power, revenge, and freedom, the series reportedly delves into the cultural milieu of Heeramandi, a vibrant district, by narrating the tales of courtesans and their patrons against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s.

Based on the concept by Moin Beg, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is both created and directed by Bhansali, who also serves as a producer on the show. Reportedly one of the filmmaker's most ambitious projects, the show is said to be crafted with a staggering budget of Rs 200 crore.