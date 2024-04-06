Here’s a Sneak-Peak Into The Second Episode Of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show

The first episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show had a smooth take off, trended in 14 countries and landed at #3 on the Global Top 10 series list. The audiences cheered wholeheartedly Sunil Grover marked his return with the character of Dafli. The anticipation was high for the upcoming episode with Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Shreyas Iyer as the nation celebrates the ongoing cricketing fervor.

The wait is finally over and the countdown begins as The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to drop its second episode tonight! There's a lot in store. Take a look:

