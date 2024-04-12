IPL 2024: Yeh Meri Family, Mafia Lover, Campus Beats & Other Feel Good Shows As Interesting As Cricket

As the IPL season captures the nation's attention with its high-octane matches, there's a rich variety of OTT content available for those looking beyond the cricket pitch. From nostalgic journeys back in time to intriguing stories of identity and personal growth, a selection of shows promises to deliver entertainment that rivals the excitement of cricket. Let's dive into these offerings and find your next binge-watch.

Yeh Meri Family: A Trip Down Memory Lane

Set in the nostalgic 90s, "Yeh Meri Family" takes us back to simpler times, evoking memories of landline phones and homemade birthday treats. Created by Sameer Saxena for The Viral Fever, the narrative revolves around 12-year-old Harshu Gupta, with Vishesh Bansal leading a cast that includes Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Ahan Nirban, Ruhi Khan, and Prasad Reddy. This series is a heartwarming look at family life, sure to resonate with viewers.

