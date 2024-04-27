It's Okay To Not Be Okay Actress Seo Ye Ji Makes Instagram DEBUT; Check Out Her 1st Personal Post & Other Pics

Seo Ye Ji Instagram Debut: Seo Ye-Ji is one of the popular names in the k-drama and k-movie world. The actress was last seen in the 2022 revenge-melodrama, Eve. Seo experienced a substantial rise in her popularity with her mesmerising portrayal in the 2020 globally record-breaking TvN drama, It's Okay To Not Be Okay. Her effortless and sizzling chemistry with Kim Soo-Hyun in the k-drama soon became the talk-of-the-town. As per reports, the actress recently caught everyone's attention she made her debut on Instagram.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay's Seo Ye Ji Makes Instagram Debut

It's Okay To Not To Okay's Seo Ye Ji is now officially on Instagram. The actress launched her personal account on the photo-sharing app. As of now, she has 376k followers on Instagram.