JioCinema At 29 Plan: Inspector Avinash, Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond- Web Series To Watch At Low Prices

India's premium entertainment plan is here with JioCinema. The platform has created some of the most thought-provoking dramas in the past couple of years and it has certainly turned some heads. The freshly launched JioCinema Premium offers all the nail-biting Originals at Rs. 29/month. If you are confused about what to binge after buying the new premium plan, here is the list of all the content you can watch from the JioCinema's vast library.

Inspector Avinash

Drawing from real-life events, the series follows the journey of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra as he battles crime in the state. Tasked with protecting the Chief Minister from the threat of notorious gangster Sri Prakash Shukla, Mishra leads the STF against the criminal underworld. Alongside his team, Mishra faces numerous challenges in their pursuit of justice and safety. Set in 1997, the narrative showcases Mishra's relentless efforts to dismantle the weapons cartel, portraying his struggle against various obstacles. Starring Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, and an ensemble cast, the series promises an intense and gripping portrayal of law enforcement's fight against organized crime.

Ranneeti

Led by an exceptional ensemble cast featuring Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna, this gripping storyline delves into modern warfare, transcending physical borders into the realms of social media, digital tactics, and covert political maneuvers. Directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited, the series offers a high-octane fictional drama inspired by real-life events that captivated the nation. Shot on a grand scale, it sets new standards for cinematic excellence in the entertainment landscape.

