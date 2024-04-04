Kaam Chalu Hai OTT Release Date, Platform: When Will Rajpal Yadav-Gia Manek's Film Premiere On ZEE5?

Rajpal Yadav's latest movie, "Kaam Chalu Hai," is set to premiere on ZEE5 on April 19, as confirmed by the production team. This film, penned and helmed by Palaash Muchhal, features Gia Manek and Kurangi Nagraj in key roles. It draws inspiration from the true story of Manoj Patil, a father who turned his personal tragedy into a national campaign. The narrative unfolds with the loss of his daughter due to a mishap caused by potholes, leading to a poignant exploration of his journey.



"Kaam Chalu Hai" has also earned a spot among the movies to be showcased by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. This selection highlights the film's significance and potential impact on a global stage.

