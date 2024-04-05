Kalwa OTT Release Date, Platform, Full Cast: When & Where To Watch Karam Rajpal's Horror Show On Atrangii OTT

Atrangii OTT has recently unveiled its first horror series titled 'Kalwa', stepping into the horror genre under the guidance of Vibhu Agarwal. The series features actors Karam Rajpal and Tanishq Tiwari as the leads, with Shaji Choudhary and Vicky Ahuja playing pivotal roles. 'Kalwa' explores the distressing life of a couple, Ajay and Sanjana, portrayed by Rajpal and Tiwari respectively, who face marital challenges following the tragic loss of their 7-year-old son in an accident and their subsequent infertility issues.



The narrative takes a sinister twist as the couple begins to experience paranormal occurrences, soon realizing they are being haunted by the malevolent spirit of Kalwa, known as a highly dangerous entity in ghost folklore. The series promises to take viewers on a thrilling and spine-chilling journey as Ajay and Sanjana confront the evil spirit of Kalwa.

