Kareena Kapoor's Crew Got You Chuckling? Check Out These Comedy Drama To Tickle Your Funny Bones

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon are leaving audiences in stitches with their uproarious performances in Crew, a heist comedy film that's taking the comedy genre by storm. As the trio charms viewers with their comedic chemistry and witty antics, it's clear that laughter truly is the best medicine. If you can't get enough of the humour and camaraderie in Crew, we've curated a list of unmissable comedy dramas to keep the laughs rolling.

Advertisement

From The Morning Show, What The Fafda to Laapataa Ladies, these gems promise a mix of social and situational comedy that's bound to tickle your funny bone. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a side-splitting ride through our selection of hilarious comedies that are sure to leave you in stitches!

Advertisement