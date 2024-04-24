Kota Factory 3 OTT Release Date, Platform: When Will Jitendra Kumar's Web Series Premiere On Netflix?

Kota Factory 3 OTT Release Date, Platform: When The Viral Fever created Kota Factory, little did anyone know that the series would emerge as a massive success. It focused on the story of Vaibhav, who moved to Kota from Itarsi to prepare for JEE and secure admission in the Indian Institute of Technology. The series captured the attention of netizens, earning a special place in their hearts.

KOTA FACTORY CAST

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Urvi Singh and Revathi Pillai, the series is set against the backdrop of Kota. The city is a popular educational hub, known for its coaching centres. The first season premiered on TVFPlay and YouTube in 2019, generating a massive response from the audience.

The series received praise from different corners for the technical aspects, realism, impeccable performances of the actors and real-life setting. After a successful season one, Netflix bought the rights for Kota Factory 2.

