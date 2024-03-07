Laapataa Ladies OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Kiran Rao’s Film After Theatrical Run?

Laapataa Ladies OTT Release: After the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Article 370, Kiran Rao's directorial venture Laapataa Ladies hit the theatres last week, on March 1, amid high expectations. As expected, the film has garnered a positive response from critics and cinemagoers.

Laapataa Ladies, a movie co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions, finds itself pitted against the recent release Article 370, featuring Yami Gautam. Set in rural India in 2001, Laapataa Ladies revolves around the tale of two young brides who get separated during a train journey. The narrative explores the repercussions as Kishan, a committed police officer, probes into their vanishing act.

While the film has found acceptance in its target audience, a section of moviegoers are eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Wondering when and where to watch Laapataa Ladies on OTT? Check the updates so far.

LAAPATAA LADIES OTT RELEASE DATE & PLATFORM DETAILS

In a recent update, it has been revealed that Laapataa Ladies will be exclusively streaming on Netflix. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have played pivotal roles in promoting the film, and now, the unique cinematic journey they promised will be available to audiences both in cinemas and on the widely popular streaming platform.

However, the film's digital premiere date is not yet announced as Laapataa Ladies is still running in the theatres.

LAAPATAA LADIES BOX OFFICE UPDATE: FILM HITS 5-CRORE MARK

Laapataa Ladies' box office performance continues to slide, with day 6 earnings of Rs 0.50 crore reported at the domestic box office, according to Sacnilk. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 5.45 crore, as stated in the report. The comedy-drama stars Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in prominent roles.

In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, the producers have revealed special plans for viewers as Laapataa Ladies will screen at just Rs 100. Now, it'll be interesting to see if the offer will benefit the film at the ticket window or not.