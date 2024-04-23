Lavaste OTT Release Date: Manoj Joshi EXCLUSIVE Interview On ZEE5 Film, Omkar Kapoor

Looking back, how has being a part of Lavaste influenced or shaped your perspective on life?

Advertisement

In my life, I thank God that my upbringing was good. I have been staying with my parents until now, so I know what my duty is towards society. The understanding of this was instilled in me from the beginning, but it has grown a bit more now. So, as an actor, I am conveying this message to people through my acting, which brings me satisfaction.

Advertisement