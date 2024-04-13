Lootere OTT Release: Abhishekh Khan On His Intensive Prosthetics Journey For New Web Series

Renowned actor Abhishekh Khan recently took on a challenging role in the web show "Lootere," directed by Jai Mehata and narrated by Hansal Mehta. To bring an authentic look to the character Mudit, Khan underwent a rigorous process involving prosthetic makeup, lasting between 75 to 80 minutes for each application. This dedication to realism highlights the actor's commitment to his craft and the production team's effort to present a convincing narrative.

The use of prosthetics in "Lootere" was not just about the physical transformation but also posed a mental challenge for Khan. Despite finding the initial experience somewhat daunting, he found it to be a rewarding part of his journey in the show. Khan's efforts to embrace this complex process reflect the show's ambition to engage audiences with a high level of authenticity and attention to detail.

