Lootere OTT Release Date, Platform: Gaurav K Sharma Shares DEETS About His Role; Association With Jai Mehta

Actor Gaurav K Sharma is a well-known name in the entertainment world. He is currently in buzz for his phenomenal acting prowess in the Hotstar's series- Lootere. Recently, in a conversation with us, the actor talked about his character and his association with Lootere director Jai Mehta.

Talking about his character, Gaurav says,"I am playing the role of Bilaal who I find to be the most interesting character in the series. He is with everyone and yet on no one's side. Bilaal is the fixer of the chaos that's brewing in the story. Among the grey characters in the series, Bilaal is the greyest. I am a very straight forward person in life, but to get into the skin of Bilaal, I really had to imagine a person who operates without any morals and yet has an endearing quality about him."

Speaking about his association with Lootere director Jai Mehta, Gaurav says,"Jai and I first met during the shoot of Gangs of Wasseypur, and he was 18 years old at that time. We were shooting in Banaras and had no cars to travel to set because of the crowded area, so we had to travel by Rickshaw. And Jai and I used to travel with each other and those little conversations with him during travelling were pretty comforting."

Gaurav further adds,"I am quite happy that I got to work again with Jai. He has a very creative vision towards things which inspires everyone around him. Under his supervision and knowledge, Lootere has surely turned out to be a masterpiece."