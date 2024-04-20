Exclusive! Maamla Legal Hai Season 2: Here's When The Shooting Of Ravi Kishan's Show Will Start

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2: Last month, a series titled Maamla Legal Hai started streaming on Netflix. The show starred Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, Anant Joshi, and Anjum Batra. It received a fantastic response and it is still trending on the OTT platform. A couple of weeks ago, Netflix announced that the show will be having a season two.

While announced the second season, Netflix had posted on X, "Hasta hua lawyer sabse best dikhta hai- isiliye Patparganj ke cuties laut rahe hai!! Maamla Legal Hai is returning for a SECOND SEASON, coming soon, only on Netflix!"

Advertisement

Well, the OTT platform didn't reveal when the shooting of the season 2 will start and when it will premiere. But finally, Filmibeat has come to know when Maamla Legal Hai season 2 will start rolling.

We recently interacted with actor Anjum Batra, and when asked him about the shooting update of season 2, the actor said, "We will start shooting for season 2 in Novermber-December, and it will release in 2025."

Advertisement

Further talking about his other upcoming projects, the actor revealed, "I am in talks for a Hindi film and a Punjabi film, and I will be seen in Luv Ranjan's Wild Wild Punjab, and of course second season of Maamla Legal Hai."

Anjum Batra In Amar Singh Chamkila

Anjum is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor plays the role of Tikki, Chamkila's friend who is a part of his band.

Advertisement

While talking to us about the response that he has received for the film, Anjum stated, "In my 15 year old career, I haven't got such a great response. Maamla Legal Hai came last month, but Chamkila has done wonders for me. My character Tikki is getting a lot of love, and my followers have gone up suddenly and I am getting a lot of messages. Also, I am getting calls from people I know. People with whom I have't interacted from the past 10 years are calling me. So, I am observing people and trying to absorb that surely something big has happened."