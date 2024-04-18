Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence 2 Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its OTT Release

Silence 2 Leaked: After the phenomenal success of 2021 release Silence: You Can Heart which featured Manoj Bajpayee, Sahil Vaid, Prachi Desai, etc in the lead, the makers have finally come up with the second season of the crime investigative drama. We are talking about Silence 2 which was released on Zee 5 on April 16. Helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, Silence 2 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

As Silence managed to win millions of hearts, Silence 2 managed to create a massive buzz in the town and the intriguing trailer left the fans wanting for more. To note, Silence 2 features Manoj Bajpaye and his team reprising their respective roles as they go on to solve a series of murders and human trafficking. And while Silence 2 has opened to decent reviews, in a shocking turn of events, the crime investigation drama has fallen prey to piracy. Yes! Silence 2 full movie has been the recent victim of piracy and has been online hours after its OTT release.

