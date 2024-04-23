Mirzapur 3 OTT Release Date, Platform: When Will Mirzapur Season 3 Premiere On Amazon Prime Video?

Mirzapur 3 OTT Release Date, Platform: Wondering when and where to watch Mirzapur season 3 online? Last month, Amazon Prime Video officially announced the new season of Mirzapur at a grand event in Mumbai. The streaming platform also revealed that Chandu Champion, Don 4 and Baaghi 4 will premiere on OTT after their respective theatrical run.

The leading OTT platform confirmed that Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited Citadale: Honey Boney will also premiere in the upcoming months. Mirzapur 3, The Family Man 3, Pataal Lok 2, Panchayat 3 were announced at the event which revealed Prime Video's line-up of films and web series for the year.