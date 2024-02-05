Mirzapur 3 Release Date & Time: When & Where To Watch New Season Of Pankaj Tripathi’s Show? - UPDATE

Panchayat 3 Release Date Update: Following the success of its preceding two seasons, the makers of the beloved web series Mirzapur are gearing up to captivate audiences once again with its third installment. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur 3 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles.

For those who haven't yet delved into the series, Mirzapur revolves around Akhandanand Tripathi (portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the powerful mafia boss ruling over Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The first season of the show premiered on Prime Video in 2018, receiving accolades from viewers.

MIRZAPUR 3 RELEASE DATE, TIME, AND PLATFORM

Since the premiere of Mirzapur 2 in 2020, fans have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of its third season. While the release date of Mirzapur Season 3 remains uncertain, an update regarding the same is finally out.

The thrilling finale of Mirzapur's second season left viewers speculating about the future of their favorite characters. According to a report on news9live.com, Mirzapur 3 is set to debut on Amazon Prime in the final week of March 2024. Yes, you read that right! However, an official announcement regarding the show's premiere is still awaited from the makers' side.

MIRZAPUR SEASON 3 STORYLINE AND CAST UPDATE

While the confirmed release date remains undisclosed, there is widespread speculation indicating that filming and post-production activities related to Mirzapur 3 have concluded, hinting at the imminent arrival of the highly anticipated OTT release. With an exceptional supporting cast comprising Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Isha Talwar among others, Mirzapur Season 3 continues to create a huge buzz among fans who are eagerly awaiting its premiere.

