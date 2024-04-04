Mirzapur 3 Release Date: Rasika Duggal’s MAJOR Hint About Mirzapur 4 Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere

Mirzapur 3 OTT Release Date Update: With the previous two seasons proving to be hits, the makers of the beloved web series, Mirzapur, are preparing to enthrall audiences once again with its third installment. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur 3 features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Vijay Varma in significant roles.

Advertisement

For those unacquainted with the series, Mirzapur centers around Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the influential mafia don ruling Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The series debuted on Prime Video in 2018, garnering praise from viewers.