Mirzapur 3 Update: Divyenndu Spills Beans On Munna Bhaiya's Return To New Season; Makes A SHOCKING Statement

Mirzapur Season 3 Updates: Divyenndu Sharma, who is currently basking in the success of Madgaon Express, has recently spilled some beans on his return to Mirzapur season 3. The actor is widely loved and appreciated for his portrayal of 'Munna Tripathi' in Mirzapur, one of the most popular Indian web series. The announcement of the third season of the crime-thriller series was made during the Amazon Prime Video Slate reveal last month. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the new season, Divyenndu makes a shocking statement on his return that might leave all Mirzapur fans heartbroken.

Advertisement

Divyenndu Sharma Spills Beans On Munna Bhaiya's Return To Mirzapur Season 3:

During a recent interview, actor Divyenndu Sharma has revealed that he won't be reprising his role as Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur 3. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement