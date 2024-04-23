Mona Singh Enjoys A Busy Yet Exciting Phase As She Shoots For 3 Projects: It's An Amazing Place To Be In

Since the release of 'Made In Heaven 2', Mona Singh's career has witnessed a meteoric rise, with the versatile actress landing multiple projects simultaneously and receiving widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Bulbul Johri in the hit series.

Recently Mona expressed her excitement about the current phase of her career, sharing, "This is a super exciting time for me, shooting three projects all at the same time. Something that has not happened to me before. After the tremendous success of 'Made In Heaven 2' and all the love for Bulbul Johri, it's just an amazing place to be in and to be shooting so many projects together with these different characters. I can't wait for everyone to see what's in store next."

