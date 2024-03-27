Murder Mubarak, Bauchaar-e-Ishq to Main Atal Hoon; Check Out Films and Series to Enjoy This Good Friday

As the long weekend of Good Friday approaches, get ready for an entertainment extravaganza! From thrilling mysteries to heartwarming love stories and side-splitting comedies, there's something for everyone to enjoy. It's time to grab your favourite snacks, settle onto the couch, and gather your loved ones for a binge-watching marathon. With a buffet of entertainment options awaiting you, the only question is: What will you watch first? Don't wait any longer - dive into your favorite series and movies and make the most of this long weekend!

Murder Mubarak

Experience the intrigue and suspense of 'Murder Mubarak' this long weekend! With a stellar cast led by Pankaj Tripathi and Sara Ali Khan, this gripping mystery unfolds in the exclusive world of a royal Delhi club. Follow ACP Bhavani Singh as he unravels a complex web of greed and secrets after a shocking murder. Directed by Homi Adajania, this thriller promises edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

Bauchaar-e-Ishq

Don't miss out on the must-watch series 'Bauchaar-e-Ishq' on Watcho this long weekend! Follow the journey of Rajneesh and Indu, a young couple from Uttar Pradesh whose love faces challenges from their orthodox families. As they navigate through societal judgments on live-in relationships and marriage, the series delves into themes of love, marriage, and the taboo around sex. Written by Ishan Bajpai, Anshuman Sinha, and Trupti Kangane, and featuring Ankit Sharma and Arsha Goswami, 'Bauchaar-e-Ishq' offers a roller coaster of emotions, laughter, and drama.

Kutch Express

Delve into the heartwarming journey of 'Kutch Express' this weekend! This beloved Gujarati blockbuster, available in both Hindi and Gujarati on ShemarooMe, follows Monghi, a devoted wife whose life is rocked by her husband's infidelity. Joined by her resilient mother-in-law, Monghi navigates twists and turns to protect her family's happiness. With an outstanding cast including Mansi Parekh and Ratna Pathak Shah, 'Kutch Express' offers an unforgettable cinematic tale, exploring love, resilience, and the quest for identity.

Main Atal Hoon

Discover the inspiring journey of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 'Main Atal Hoon' on Zee5 this long weekend. Portrayed by the brilliant Pankaj Tripathi, delve into the life of a leader who shaped India's history. From his pivotal role in the Kargil War to his love for poetry, this biographical drama captures it all. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, it's a heartfelt tribute to a remarkable figure.

The Railway Men

Embark on a journey of courage and resilience with 'The Railway Men' on Netflix this long weekend. Inspired by true events, this gripping series honours the heroic railway workers who saved lives during the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy at Union Carbide India Limited's plant. Led by R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, with Sunny Hinduja and Juhi Chawla Mehta in supporting roles, it's a powerhouse of stellar performances. Witness the bravery of station master Ghulam Dastagir and his team at Bhopal Junction railway station unfold in this compelling historical drama.

Potluck Season 2

Catch the laughs and heartwarming moments in 'Potluck Season 2' on SonyLiv this weekend! Join the Shastri family as they bond over their weekly potluck gatherings, discovering love, acceptance, and themselves along the way. With a stellar ensemble cast including Kitu Gidwani and Cyrus Sahukar, this comedy-drama delves deeper into modern-day family dilemmas. From rediscovering oneself to navigating relationships and career challenges, the Shastris tackle it all with humor and resilience. Don't miss out on the relatable and entertaining journey of the Shastri family as they prove that it's all okay in the end.