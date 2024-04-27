Namacool OTT Release Date, Platform, Full Cast: Hina Khan, Aaron Kaul, Abhishek Bajaj's Series Teaser OUT

Namacool OTT release date: Amazon miniTV, which is Amazon's free video streaming service, on Saturday (April 27), announced its latest comedy-drama series Namacool with an interesting teaser. The streaming service unveiled the teaser of its much-awaited series, promising to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, comedy and thrill.

Advertisement

NAMACOOL STORY

The upcoming series is poised to enthrall fans as the teaser unfolds the journey of Mayank and Piyush, two best friends who embark on a mission to uncover the true meaning of manhood as they navigate college. Through the course of their journey, the duo comes across friendships, romance and go on a crazy ride, leading their lives into a whirlwind of confusion, chaos, and comedy. What begins as a quest to establish their status as "real men" and win the love of their lives, ends up entangling them in a web of crime and betrayal. This laugh riot promises romance, crime and comedy in equal doses.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Namacool is set in the vibrant city of Lucknow, known for its scenic locations, poetry and romance. The series has been written by Shantanu Srivastava and directed by Ritam Srivastav.

Advertisement