Netflix's Bela Bajaria, Kapil Sharma & Gang Celebrate Success Of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria is in India all the way from Los Angeles and she along with Monika Shergill - Vice President of Content, Tanya Bami - Series Head at Netflix India met with the entire gang of The Great Indian Kapil Show including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is the first Indian series to trend in the Global Top 10 TV Non-English for 4 consecutive weeks. Loyal fans of the show have showered a lot of love on the weekly show contributing to its massive success, and this is just the beginning. The Great Indian Kapil Show has lots more in store with a first-ever appearance of Aamir Khan as well an episode with global music sensation - Ed Sheeran. The party's just getting started, and fans should expect nothing less than immense fun and entertainment!