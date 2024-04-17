OTT Release Of The Week: From Article 370 to Dune 2, Here Are Top Picks To Enjoy This Weekend

OTT Release Of The Week: Now that it's mid-week, you must be longing for weekend already. And, we all know that everyone's favorite time pass on weekend is to tune in to their favorite OTT platform and watch a new series or movie. This weekend you won't have to search too long to decide what to watch on OTT. We have handpicked a few best releases of the week for you. Keep scrolling to know all the OTT releases this week.

1. Article 370

April 19- JioCinema

Touching the sensitive topic of Kashmir,. Article 370 is all set to make it's OTT debut this week. The movie will be releasing on Friday, April 19 on JioCinema. The movie stars Yami Gautam and Priya Mani in the lead roles with supporting actors like Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Ashwini Koul, and Skand Thakur.

