OTT Release This Week: Hanuman To The Haunted Hotel; Watch These BIG Spine-Chilling Hits On OTT This Weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Confused what new to watch this week? Don't you worry because we have the entire list ready for you. Whether it be light comedy drama or intense thriller, we have curated a list of upcoming releases that will keep you entertained this weekend. Also, we have summed up all different OTT platforms so incase you don't have Netflix's subscription, you can tune in to Amazon Prime shows, in case you don't have that as well, you can tune in to Apple TV or Zee 5 or Jio Cinema, whatever suits you the best. So grab your popcorn and get ready to tune in to your favorite OTT channel as we explore big releases of this week.

1. Ripley

Netflix

Starting with something that almost everyone has subscription to nowadays, Netflix. Starring Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, Ripley is all set to release on Netflix on April 5, 2024 in India. The psychological thriller, Ripley, is highly acclaimed mini-series that includes, suspense, drama, murder, and mystery. The movie revolves around the story of Mr. Tom Ripley who gets hired to bring back a wealthy man's son.

2. Farrey

Zee 5

If you like Hollywood series such as Elite or Bollywood drama such as Student Of The Year, then Farrey is a perfect match for you. Originally reelased in theaters on November 24, 2023, the movie is all set to make it's OTT debute on Zee 5 on April 5, 2024. The story spins around Niyati, a gifted student whose life turns upside down when she gets lured by a bunch of her rich friends and together they land themselves into a cheating racket.

3. Scoop

Netflix

Want to experience the scandalous investigation? Is yes, Scoop is the perfect watch for you this weekend. Releasing on Netflix on April 5, 2024, Scoop shows how one-hour of TV can change everything. Inspired by Prince Andrew's "Newsnight" interview, Scoop is a British biographical drama that features Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis who interviews sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

4. Juni

Amazon Prime Videos

Is you're a Kannada movie fan, then this week release Juni might be a perfect match for you. Released on Amazon Prime Videos on April 2, 2024, Juni is a romantic drama. The Hindu called it a "decent film" that is based on dissociative personality disorder. Rishika Naik plays the role of Juni who is controlled by two other persoanlities, adventurus Mansi and aggressive Chaki. The story revolves around how Partha managed Juni and whether their love story gets a happy ending.

5. Sugar

Apple TV

First episode of mystery drama Sugar will premiere on Apple TV on April 5, 2025 in USA and on April 6 in India. Featuring Colin Farrell and Amy Ryan in the lead role, the movie spins around the story of a private detective John Sugar who delves himself into the investigation of his disappeared granddaughter. Amid his investigation, he discovers gruesome family secrets.

6. Parasyte The Grey

Netflix

Korean drama Parasyte: The Grey's Season 1 will premeire on Netflix on April 5. If you're found of Korean dramas, then you'll definitely love the horror sci-fi series Parasyte: The Grey. It revolves around a group of humans who wage war against unidentified parasites after they take over human hosts and slowly starts gaining power.

7. Tantra

Aha

Telugu movie Tantra is all set to drop on Aha on April 5, 2024. Rated 8.6/10 by IMDb, Tantra is a horror story that revolves around a woman who has powers of seeing spirits. The story brings in thrill as Ananya Nagalla's character goes on quest to solve the death mystery of her mother.

8. Email

Tentkotta

Revolving around the scandal of gaming worls, Tamil movie E-mail will be making it's tehatrical debut on Tentkotta on April 5, 2024. The thriller flick features Ashok Kumar and Ragini Dwivedi in the lead. Besides primarily releasing in Tamil language, the movie is also dubbed in Kannada.

9. HanuMan

Hotstar

HanuMan's OTT release in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada version will happen on April 5 on Disney+ Hotstar. The hindi version of the movie released on Jio Cinema on March 16. The Telugu version started streaming on Zeee 5 on March 18, now the movie is all set to make it's 3rd digital release of the movie. HanuMan spins around a young man named Hanumanthu (Teja) who struggles between his newfound superpowers and love life.

10. Lambsingi

Hotstar

Telugu flick Lambsingi made her debut on Disney+ Hotstar for wider audience on April 2, 2024. Featuring BHarath Raj and Divi Vadthya in the lead role, the movie spins around the story of a police officer who gets posted in Lambsingi and falls in love with a beautiful woman. The budding love gets interferred by the naxalite assassinations and then starts the story of thrills and drama.

11. Kismat

Amazon Prime Videos

Released on April 5 on Amazon prime Videos, Kismat is a Telugu comedy drama. Three friends from a small village comes to big city with big dreams but their life is interrupted as they get involves in a money heist.

12. Family Aaj Kal

Sony Liv