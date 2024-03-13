Panchayat 3 Release Date, Cast, Delay Reason: Here's All You Need To Know About Jitendra Kumar’s Show

Panchayat 3 Release Date Update: After the immense success of its first two seasons, the creators of the highly praised web series Panchayat are preparing to enthrall audiences once again with its third installment. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) for Amazon Prime Video, Panchayat Season 3 features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta in key roles.

PANCHAYAT 3 OTT RELEASE DATE, PLOT, AND STAR CAST

For those unaware about the series, Panchayat chronicles the journey of an engineering graduate who, faced with limited job opportunities, chooses to become a Panchayat secretary in the fictional rural village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. The first season premiered on Prime Video in April 2020 amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, receiving acclaim from audiences.

Following the release of Panchayat 2, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on its third season. Initially, there were reports suggesting that Panchayat 3 would premiere over the Republic Day weekend and then in March. However, the series hasn't premiered yet, disappointing fans.

Amid all this, the latest reports suggest that the releae of the third season of Panchayat has been postponed to December this year. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the makers.

