Playground 3 OTT Release Date, Mentors Name: Meet Third Mentor Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia

Mumbai, 6th March 2024: Amazon miniTV- Amazon's free video streaming service is all set to take the entertainment quotient to new heights with the third season of Playground, India's first gaming reality show. As the show gears up for its most exciting season, the streaming service announced the YouTube gaming legend, Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia as the third mentor. Joining Carryminati and Mortal, the gaming expert will bring his expertise and infectious energy to the battlefield. He will be seen leading his team the 'Raging Centaurs', in tough adrenaline-fueled battles, raising the bar of competition with an epic gaming showdown.

Playground S3 brings forth an electrifying blend of competition, intense challenges, and drama as sixteen micro-influencers step into the battleground. Led by four established mentors, each team will clash head-to-head in a bid for gaming glory. From pulse-pounding physical challenges to strategic gaming matches and thrilling entertainment trials, every moment will add a layer of excitement to the competition. With only one winner set to be crowned as the "Ultimate Gaming Entertainer," the third edition of the show promises to be fiercer and more exhilarating than ever.

Talking about being part of the show as the mentor, Techno Gamerz shared, "Playground S3 is a fusion of passion, skill, and determination which redefines the true essence of gaming and entertainment. The excitement of being part of this incredible journey, alongside some renowned gaming experts and charged-up contestants, is beyond words. Leading the Raging Centaurs, I'm ready to embrace the challenges and push my team, leaving no stone unturned in our quest for victory. This isn't just a show, it's an experience, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

