Chhorii 2 To Bhumi Pednekar’s Daldal: List Of Hindi Films Confirmed To Release On Prime Video

Prime Video Event Update: Amazon Prime Video hosted a glittering event on March 19, featuring nearly 100 entertainment icons, teasing its forthcoming lineup. With a spotlight on Prime Video Originals, the event unveiled a diverse array of movies and series spanning various genres. Brace yourself for a sneak peek into the captivating Hindi content lineup, showcasing thrilling films.

BOLLYWOOD FILMS SET TO RELEASE ON PRIME VIDEO

Chhorii 2

Sakshi faces a race against time to rescue her seven-year-old daughter from an evil cult led by Pradhan Ji. Battling societal superstitions and confronting the haunting horrors that plague her and other young women, Sakshi fights tirelessly for survival.

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan

The Mehta Boys

A father and son, estranged from each other, find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. "The Mehta Boys" chronicles their tumultuous journey, offering a nuanced exploration of the complexities inherent in a father-son relationship.

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Boman Irani, and Shreya Chaudhary

Khauf

A young woman moves into a hostel room in Delhi, unaware of its dark history of violence and hidden secrets. Struggling with the shadows of her troubled past, she becomes entangled in a battle against unexplained forces that lurk both within the confines of the room and beyond.

Cast: Monika Panwar, Shilpa Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Abhishek Chauhan

Daldal

Haunted by the ghosts of her past and grappling with the demons of her present, Mumbai's newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira must embark on an investigation into a series of murders. This journey puts her on a collision course with a ruthless serial killer, all while she fights to keep her own life from unraveling.

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar

Andhera

In the shadow of Mumbai's gleaming skyline, a malevolent force preys on the living. In this visceral tale of urban horror, a fearless cop and a haunted medical student must confront this living darkness to prevent impending catastrophe.

