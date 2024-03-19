Panchayat 3 To Pataal Lok 2: List Of Prime Video Shows Set To Return With New Seasons

Panchayat 3 Announced: The annual Amazon Prime Video event was held in Mumbai today (March 19) where the OTT giants announced the slate of upcoming shows and films across languages. In the wake of a successful 2023, Prime Video's forthcoming lineup showcases a wide array of new series, much-awaited returns, original movies, co-productions, and post-theatrical releases.

LIST OF PRIME VIDEO SHOWS RETURNING WITH NEW SEASONS

The event was attended by 100+ celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manoj Bajpayee among others where around 70 shows and films were announced. However, we'll talk about the much-awaited show which are set to return with new seasons on the OTT giant.

The announcements of Panchayat 3, Pataal Lok 2, Mirzapur 3, and Bandish Bandits 2 among other much-awaited shows left fans elated and they've been waiting for the release of the above-mentioned series since a long time.

PANCHAYAT 3, PATAAL LOK 2, AND MIRZAPUR 3 UPDATE

Panchayat Season 3 (Hindi)

With the Panchayat elections drawing near, the Pradhan and Bhushan factions intensify their efforts in a heated competition to enhance their public image. Amidst the complex dynamics of Phulera's political landscape, Abhishek strives to uphold his impartiality to the best of his ability.

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Faisal Malik

Production Company: The Viral Fever

Bandish Bandits Season 2 (Hindi)

Radhe and Tamanna, once romantic partners and bandmates, are now rivals in a nationwide band competition. Their turbulent past intertwines with their present rivalry, akin to chess pieces on a board. Who will make the decisive move and claim victory?

Production Company: Leo Media Collective Private Limited

Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Yashaswini Dayama, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rohan Gurbaxani, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar

Mirzapur Season 3 (Hindi)

Guddu and Golu face a formidable new challenger as they vie for control of the throne. Will they withstand the trials ahead, or will external adversaries conspire to obliterate their hold on power?

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment LLP

Cast: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli

Paatal Lok Season 2 (Hindi)

Two apparently unrelated cases reunite Hathiram and Ansari, compelling them to collaborate once more and delve into the depths of a mysterious conspiracy.

Production Company: Clean Slate Filmz

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Anurag Arora

Suzhal - The Vortex 2 (Tamil)

In the midst of a small town with big crime, the murder of senior activist lawyer Chellappa, who once defended Nandini, shakes the community. Sakkarai is summoned to aid the grieving family. Set amidst the grand Ashtakaali Festival in the quaint town of Kaalipattanam, the case unravels long-buried secrets from the past, casting ominous shadows over the present.

Production Company: Wallwatcher Films

Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Manjima Mohan, Lal, Saravanan, Monisha Blessy, Gouri Kishan, and Samyuktha Vishwanathan