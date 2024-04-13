Queen Of Tears Episode 12 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS Out

Queen Of Tears Episode 12 Release Update: Featuring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in leading roles, the hugely popular K-drama, Queen of Tears, premiered on Netflix last month, receiving a positive response from viewers across the globe. Having already enjoyed eleven episodes, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the twelfth episode of the romantic drama.

Advertisement

Under the direction of acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Hee-won, Queen Of Tears has surged to become Netflix's newest international hit, further enriching the streaming giant's remarkable lineup of South Korean TV dramas. Wondering about the release of Queen Of Tears Episode 12 and all the details related to it?

Advertisement