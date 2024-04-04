Queen Of Tears Episode 9 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS

Queen Of Hearts Episode 9 Release Update: Starring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in the lead roles, the K-drama Queen of Hearts premiered on Netflix last month and has been getting an amazing response from the OTT fans. The creators have already released eight episodes so far, and now viewers are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the ninth episode of the romantic drama.

Advertisement

Wondering when and where will Queen Of Hearts Episode 9 release? Well, we've fetched all the information for you. If you are not interested in watching K-dramas but are not familiar with the plot, cast, and characters, let us tell you the plot and other important details about the show below.

Advertisement