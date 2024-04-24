Queen Of Tears Last Episode Release Date, Time & Platform: When Will The Show End? What To Expect From Finale?

Queen Of Tears Finale Episode: Starring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won as the main protagonists, the immensely popular K-drama Queen of Tears debuted on Netflix last month, garnering a favorable reception from audiences worldwide and turning out to be a big success. With fourteen episodes already released, the captivating romantic drama is set to end very soon.

Hemled by the acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Hee-won, Queen Of Tears has surged to become Netflix's newest international hit, further enriching the streaming giant's remarkable lineup of South Korean TV dramas. However, the show is coming to an end later this week and fans are already sad about the same.

Wondering when will Queen Of Tears bid adieu to viewers and where can fans watch the last episode? Don't worry, we've got everything you need. Whether you're a devoted K-drama fan or simply looking for a concise summary of the plot, cast, and characters, we've compiled all the vital details for you right here.

