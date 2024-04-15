Quizzer Of The Year OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Siddhartha Basu's Show On SonyLIV

Get ready for an electrifying quiz event! Sony LIV introduces Quizzer Of The Year (QOTY), a nationwide quiz challenge poised to captivate quiz buffs across India. As the competition enters its final stages, the excitement reaches new heights with the promise of intense battles and intellectual showdowns. Under the guidance of India's renowned quizmaster, Siddhartha Basu, and conceptualized by Anita Kaul Basu with the Tree of Knowledge Digital (Digitok) team, this event is set to redefine quiz competitions.

QOTY aims to revolutionize the traditional learning experience by blending entertainment with education. Recognizing that students today seek knowledge beyond their textbooks, QOTY offers a unique platform for students in class IX to XII. They can measure their skills and knowledge against their peers nationwide, providing a fresh perspective on learning.

