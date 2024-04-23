Radhika Madan Gets Candid About Her Most Cherished Projects: They Felt More Like Filming Than Just Working

Every actor dreams of a career filled with diverse projects, collaborating with various actors, directors, and crews across different genres. While the opportunity to work on a multitude of projects is a blessing, there are always those few that hold a special place in an actor's heart. Recently, Radhika Madan shared insights into her most cherished projects to date.

Advertisement

She said, "My debut film, 'Pataakha,' and my project last year on Disney+, 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo,' are very dear to me. They felt more like filming than just working. With immense love for both projects, I can say they hold a special place in my heart. For my debut, I'll forever be grateful to Vishal Bhardwaj Sir for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to prove myself. These two projects are truly close to me."

Advertisement