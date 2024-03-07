Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: Jennifer Winget Reveals How She Got Into Skin Of Her Character

Navigating the delicate balance between an artist's personal identity and their on-screen character is a skill that Jennifer Winget has mastered. She is currently captivating audiences as Anushka Raisinghani, a dedicated lawyer with a strong moral compass, in Sony LIV's exclusive series, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. This role challenged her to stretch beyond her personal experiences and offered her a unique opportunity to explore the complexities of character development. The role has had a significant impact on her, refining her approach to understanding characters and leaving an indelible impression.

Advertisement

Jennifer shared insights into her preparation for the role, emphasizing the importance of empathy and the nuances of character portrayal. "To bring Anushka to life, I had to immerse myself in her world, where virtues such as empathy are paramount. This required a conscious effort to adopt traits that are quite different from my own. Additionally, mastering the character's speech, especially given the legal context of Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, was crucial," Jennifer explained.

Advertisement

She also highlighted the support from the writing team in handling the legal terminology, allowing the actors to focus on their performances. "Our writers do a fantastic job with the legal jargon, making our job as actors a bit easier. It's also a nod to the real-life lawyers who navigate these complexities daily. Moreover, I aim to make each character memorable, not just through their emotional depth but also their appearance. For Anushka, achieving the right look was essential," Jennifer added.

Advertisement

Ensemble Cast and Streaming Details

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani tells a compelling story of love, hate, principles, and the complexities of life. Jennifer Winget leads the cast, which includes Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh, enhancing the show's dynamic. The series offers a nuanced exploration of its themes, serving as a platform for the actors to showcase their talents.

For fans eager to catch this captivating legal drama, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani is available on Sony LIV. New episodes air every Monday to Wednesday at 8 PM, providing viewers with a mid-week dose of intrigue and drama.

Advertisement