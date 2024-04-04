Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: Reem Shaikh Reveals Deepak Parashar's Special Role Behind The Screens

Lights, camera, action – and the unexpected joy of homemade meals. This was the essence behind the scenes of "Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani," where Deepak Parashar, lovingly known as Naanu, played a pivotal role both in front of the camera and behind it. His contribution went beyond his acting; he brought the cast and crew together with his generous spirit and delicious food, making the shoot a memorable experience for everyone involved.

The bond formed over shared meals in the conference room on set is a testament to the sense of family and camaraderie that developed among the cast and crew. Reem Shaikh, reflecting on these moments, said, "Deepak ji was truly like family to us, whether the cameras were rolling or not. He had this wonderful balance of being caring and also young at heart, always exploring new things and even active on social media. One thing we all fondly remember are the big lunch boxes he'd bring filled with homemade delights – they were a highlight! Gathering around in the Raisinghani Legal's conference room became a cherished ritual. I really miss his cheerful presence on set, Nanu, we miss you!"

