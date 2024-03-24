Raisinghani vs Raisinghani's Karan Wahi & Eklavya Sood Reveal How They Will Celebrate Holi Away From Home

Karan Wahi and Eklavya Sood, recognized for portraying lawyers Virat Chowdhary and Harsh Nokewal in Sony LIV's "Raisinghani vs Raisinghani," recently discussed their plans for this year's Holi. Reflecting on their views about the festival, Karan and Eklavya fondly recalled their cherished Holi memories from childhood. Despite living away from family, Holi remains an intimate affair for both actors, celebrating with their closest friends.

Regarding his plans for Holi this year, Karan shared, "It will be a simple and quiet celebration for me with a few of my friends coming over. We usually celebrate Holi with a tikka, a little color, and some games. Of course, we relish a homely lunch and then relax." Talking about the same, Eklavya, added, "I will be celebrating this Holi with my dearest group of friends who are like my little family. They are my home away from home. For me, Holi is not just a mere festival; it's a vibrant tapestry of love, joy, and colors that I would love to incorporate into my being as well. I strongly believe that every occasion allows us to embrace joy, and I intend to do so this year too."

Over the years, Holi celebrations have transformed into either loud Holi parties or quiet indoor celebrations. Talking about how Holi has changed for him, Eklavya said, "With different experiences, my perspective on festivals has evolved. I have developed a deeper appreciation for the cultural significance of these celebrations, which eventually leads us to an internal realization of their importance." Adding further, Karan said, "Back home in Delhi, I would play some hardcore Dilliwali Holi and go all out in my celebrations. In the initial years of shifting to Mumbai, I did continue celebrating like this, but eventually, I wanted to celebrate with the people who mattered to me. So now, Holi is a cozy get-together with good food, music, a little color, and lots of wholesome conversations."

Taking us closer to his childhood Holi memories, Karan said, "Back in the day, my entire family would gather at my place to celebrate Holi. My cousins and I had the best times of our lives devouring all our favorite foods, including samosas, kachoris, jalebis, and mithai. I made sure I looked the messiest after playing because the more colorful you look, the more it proves you had the most fun."

Eklavya reminisced, "I studied in an all-boys boarding school in Shimla, and we always found ourselves short on water, so we put our heads together and ingeniously came up with a thrilling game. We would split ourselves into teams across different houses and classes, transforming the school grounds into a colorful battleground. This experience was carefree, exhilarating, and hence undoubtedly one of my most memorable Holi celebrations."

