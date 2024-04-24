Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond OTT Release: Director Santosh Singh Reveals Climax Was Shot In Serbian Parliament

The action-packed series, Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond, is creating waves of anticipation ahead of its release. Directed by Santosh Singh and featuring a stellar cast including Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna, this series is set to premiere on April 25th, exclusively on Jio Cinemas. Produced by Sphire Origins, the series is expected to be a thrilling cinematic journey for audiences.

Directing an action series of such magnitude comes with its own set of challenges and triumphs, as shared by Director Santosh Singh. He reveals the complexities involved in capturing the series’ breathtaking action sequences. Remarkably, a significant portion of the series was filmed in Serbia over 20-25 days, embracing the diversity and hospitality of the location.

One of the highlights of the filming process was the utilization of real military assets. "We shot extensively on the military bases, on the air bases, we even shot in the state prison, and our climax was filmed in the Serbian parliament," Singh recalls. The choice of Serbia, especially the parliament, added an authentic backdrop for a crucial international council scene featuring India and Pakistan.

