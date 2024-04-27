Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Director Reveals Interesting Fact About JioCinema's Web Series: We Were The Pioneer

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond has already created a buzz among audiences eager to explore behind-the-scenes of India's strategic defense missions. This web series, starring Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna, delves into the complex world of politics, power, and ambition. Directed by Santosh Singh, it marks a novel venture into dramatizing the critical Balakot Air Strikes, a subject of national pride and interest.



Advertisement

The excitement is palpable as the trailer garners widespread attention, signaling high anticipation for the series' release. 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' promises a unique blend of thrill and drama, encapsulating the bravery and sacrifices of those involved in India's biggest defense mission. It aims to offer viewers a comprehensive look at the events leading up to and following the Balakot operation, a narrative not extensively explored in the digital domain until now.

Dedicated to Detail and Authenticity

Director Santosh Singh shares insights into the making of 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond,' emphasizing the meticulous attention to detail and the careful crafting of visual effects over the past 2.5 years. Singh remarks on the series' pioneering approach to adapting the Balakot Air Strikes story for the screen, focusing on the strategic planning between February 14 and 26, pivotal days that shaped the course of the operation. This dedication to authenticity and narrative depth sets 'Ranneeti' apart from other portrayals of similar events.

Advertisement