Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Full Series LEAKED In HD For Free Download After Its Release; DEETS

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Leaked: In a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Shergill's latest political-thriller web series, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond has become a victim of piracy. Within just a few hours of its release today (April 25), the web series fell prey to piracy and was leaked on various websites for free download.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Cast, Plot Deets, Streaming Platform & More

Directed by Santosh Singh, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is an espionage thriller that navigates through the post-Pulwama attacks. The 9-episode series stars Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satyajeet Dubey amonog others. The series released on JioCinema on April 25, 2024.

Inspired from real events, the high-octane fictional-drama revolves around the story of an ex-RAW agent, played by Shergill, who plans a 'ranneeti' to retaliate against Pakistan with the successful Balakot air stike. The web series is set againt the backdrop of the Pulwama attack.

