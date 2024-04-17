Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Trailer, OTT Release Date: Series To Offer Glimpse Into India's Defence Strategy

India's entertainment landscape is set to be redefined with the launch of JioCinema's latest web-series, "Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond". Slated for release on 25th April2024, this fictional war room drama delves deep into the strategies and intricacies of India's largest defence operation. With a cast led by Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna, the series promises to offer a fresh perspective on warfare that extends beyond physical battles to include digital and covert political strategies.



Directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited, "Ranneeti" is inspired by real-life events that have significantly impacted the nation. This high-octane drama is noted for its breathtaking aerial sequences and compelling narrative, capturing every facet of India's most critical defence operation.

