Ravi Dubey's Monologue From Lakhan Leela Bhargavas Is The Biggest Dramatic Monologue Sequence! Deets Inside!

From being the leading name in the television sector to becoming a few of the biggest stars, Ravi Dubey is indeed a talent to watch out for in Indian Cinema. From his television shows to the Blockbuster web series he is creating a mark on the audiences. Besides this along with his wife and the biggest name of Punjabi industry, Sargun Mehta, this power couple has achieved a success phenomenon in almost all the entertainment platforms ranging from music albums to films. They recently created waves with their music album, 'Ve Haaniyaan' under their music banner 'Dreamiyata Music', and in no time the song has become a sensation.

Earlier this year Ravi Dubey created waves with his strong performance in the series 'Lakhan Leela Bhargavas'. In the series, Ravi essayed the titular character of Lakhan, a lawyer and his performance added depth into the narrative. While the entire series is famous among the audiences, Ravi indeed scored big with this show as he gave a knockout performance in the dramatic monologue sequence of the show.

