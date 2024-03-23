Shaan Groverr Essays The Role Of A Bowler In Victor, Says, I'm Big Cricket Fan & A Fine Batsman - EXCLUSIVE

Actor Shaan Groverr revealed his love for Cricket and in an exclusive conversation, stated that he enjoys associating with projects that revolve around the bat and ball game.

He said, "I'm a big cricket fan. I remember since my childhood just like most other kids even I enjoyed playing the sport and continue to enjoy watching cricket matches. Earlier while growing up it was a part of my daily evening sports activity for years. Even now in between my shoots if I get the chance I enjoy playing. But previously I've played for my school's cricket team as well. So whenever there's a project related to cricket, it always excites me."

Shaan is currently seen in a cricket-based film titled Victor which also stars Kavin Dave, Chetan Hansraj, Saloni Batra, and Anud Singh Dhaka among others.

He continued, "I was always a batsman, I don't think I can bowl that well in real and Tumeer, my character in the film is of a fast bowler. But I enjoyed my role throughout and was grateful to be associated with this. Victor is a special project for me that I will always cherish for my character Tumeer that was gifted to me; I had never done something like this before."

"It was an opportunity to embody the personality of a Muslim fast bowler in the world of cricket was not merely a role; it was an odyssey into the intricacies of human passion, ambition, and sacrifice. I had to pick up the right demeanor, accent, dialect and dwell into his madness," he further stated.

Talking about the challenges he faced while filming for his role he revealed, "As a Delhi guy the bigger challenge was to portray a Muslim boy from the slums of Mumbai. Since Victor came in with new challenges, exploring and understanding the scenario behind will always remain a beautiful learning and a great experience. I am more grateful for this project."

