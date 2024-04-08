Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform: Here’s When Ajay Devgn’s Film Will Stream Online; Check How To Watch

Shaitaan OTT Release Date: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has been a dominant force in the industry for decades, credited to his stellar performances and blockbuster films. Even in the post-pandemic era, he stands out as one of the few actors delivering successful remakes. Following the success of Drishyam 2, he recently starred in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, rumored to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash.

Shaitaan, a collaboration between Devgn Films, Jio Studios, and Panorama Studios, revolves around the characters Kabir, Neha, and Angad, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, the acclaimed Southern actress Jyothika, and R Madhavan, respectively. The narrative intensifies as Angad seeks refuge in Kabir and Neha's home, employing hypnotism to manipulate their daughter Janhvi (played by Janki Bodiwala), leading to turmoil within the household.

