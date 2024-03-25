Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Ajay Devgn’s Hit Film Stream Online? Here’s What We Know

Shaitaan OTT Release: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has been ruling the industry since decades thanks to his strong performance and hit films. Post-pandemic, he's among the few actor who have delivered hit remakes. After Drishyam 2, he was recently seen in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan which is said to be the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash.

Produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan revolves around the characters of Kabir, Neha and Angad essayed by Ajay Devgn, South actress Jyothika, and R Madhavan respectively. Tensions escalate as Angad, seeking refuge in the home of Kabir and Neha, employs hypnotism to manipulate their daughter Janhvi (Janki Bodiwala), leading to turmoil within the family.

SHAITAAN OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?

Amid a good buzz and expectations, Shaitaan finally was released in the theatres earlier this month, on March 9, and opened to huge acclaim from both critics and moviegoers. As the film has turned out to be a huge box office success, a section of fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT premiere.

Based on the reports right after the theatrical release of Shaitaan, such films are supposed to debut on major OTT platforms approximately two months following their theatrical releases. This means, Shaitaan might release digitally in May. It is being said that the digital rights of the movie has been brought by Netflix. However, an official announcement specifying the platform and the digital release date for the film is yet to be confirmed.

SHAITAAN BOX OFFICE UPDATE

As expected, Ajay Devgn-starrer is in no mood to slow down and has been performing well in the third week of its release. On Friday (March 22), the supernatural horror film reportedly minted Rs 2.35 crore, taking its 15-day total to Rs 116.65 crore on the domestic front. It witnessed further jumps on Saturday and Sunday and is expect to maintain well on today (March 25) too due to the Holi festival.

