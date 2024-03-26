Shark Tank India 3: Here's How Rocca Carved A Niche In $2.4 Billion Indian Chocolate Market

Did you know that India's chocolate market is estimated to be worth a staggering 2.31 billion USD? As this market continues to soar, Roccá is on a mission to carve out its niche, emerging as a formidable contender. Founded in 2019 by Sonal Bahilani and Yash Pande, the premium new-age chocolate brand was born out of a desire to shake up India's chocolate scene. Driven by a craving for innovation, it strives to redefine indulgence for Gen-Z and beyond. Now, brace yourself for a taste sensation unlike any other as Roccá storms onto Shark Tank India 3.

Advertisement

The journey Sonal and Yash, college friends turned business partners, started small, but their dreams were big. With a steadfast commitment to quality and taste, Roccá offers a range of four irresistible flavours, Almond, Pistachio, Berry, and Coffee, each meticulously curated to tantalize the taste buds. The brand's USP lies in the inclusion of nuts, positioning its chocolates as high-protein, new-age treats. The heart of Roccá also lies in its commitment to health and well-being. Banishing the usual ingredients like maida and palm oil, its chocolates are free from artificial colours or preservatives. But its success story is more than just about chocolates; it's about resilience and determination. Despite facing numerous challenges - from financial hurdles to personal setbacks - Sonal and Yash persevered, handling sales and marketing independently, overcoming accidents, machinery failures, and even family health crises. Seeking Rs 60 Lakhs for a 4% equity stake, Sonal and Yash lay out their ambitious plans to capture a slice of the $2.4 Billion Indian chocolate market on Shark Tank India 3. The pitchers' vision resonated with Shark Ritesh Agarwal, leading to a stellar deal of Rs 30 Lakhs for 2.5% equity, along with an additional Rs 30 Lakh as a debt with an interest rate of 9% for 3 years.

Advertisement