Shark Tank India 3: Kaabil Kids Impress Namita & Aman With Their Idea To Shape Future Chess Champions

Unlocking a myriad of benefits for young minds, from critical thinking to decision-making prowess, chess stands tall as the ultimate game of strategy. Recognizing its potential, Kaabil Kids, spearheaded by Sunil Raina and Kitty Mahapatra, is making learning chess easily accessible and affordable, all within the comforts of home, with its online chess training platform for ages 5 to 15. Mentored by India's 11th Chess Grand Master and a Commonwealth gold medalist, Mr. Tejas Bakre, along with renowned child psychologist Priyanka Bakshi, Kaabil Kids aims to revolutionize the future of chess enthusiasts. As the team steps onto the stage of Shark Tank India 3, their vision is clear: to propel chess into the top 5 sports within the next 5 years.

Advertisement

Sunil Raina Founder and CEO of Kabil Kids said " Kaabil kids got immense popularity and guidance through the entire Shark Tank journey. Our pitch was conceived in a way that it resonates with the parents. It was once in a lifetime moment and thanks to the entire Shark Tank India team to build a great platform and educate India about entrepreneurship."

Advertisement

Kabil Kids' journey began in 2019 when Sunil, a district-level chess player, started offering chess tuition, later joined by Kitty as a co-founder in February 2020. The online chess training platform thrives on a unique pedagogical approach, aspiring to shape future-ready minds. Kaabil Kids' curriculum focuses not only on mastering chess but also on nurturing essential life skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, communication, and decision-making. With a dedicated team of FIDE-certified trainers, children are not just poised to become chess experts but also gain confidence to excel in various tournaments at state, national, and international levels. With a mission to democratize chess education, Kaabil Kids seeks Rs 70 lakhs for a 2% equity stake in the high-stakes arena of Shark Tank India 3. After an intense negotiation, they secure a deal of Rs 50 lakhs for 2.5% equity, coupled with a debt of Rs 20 lakhs, from Sharks Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta.

Advertisement