Silence 2 OTT Release Date: Manoj Bajpayee-Pankaj Tripathi's Epic Banter Is Unmissable- VIRAL VIDEO

The internet is abuzz with excitement over a trending video featuring Bollywood icons Pankaj Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee engaging in fun banter. In the video, the two illustrious actors charm viewers as they humorously urge audiences to indulge in each other's recent releases on ZEE5, Main Atal Hoon and Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. Manoj graciously praises Pankaj for his stellar acting in Main Atal Hoon lauding his exceptional performance as Atal Bihari Vajpayee with genuine admiration. In response, Pankaj reciprocates the sentiment and expresses his eager anticipation to watch Manoj's upcoming thriller, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout on the platform.

With back-to-back stellar lineup of content, ZEE5 has become synonymous with quality entertainment, attracting top-tier talent and entertaining audiences worldwide. ZEE5 stands tall as the epitome of talent, hosting the brightest stars of our era. Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, three of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, have found their home in ZEE5's extensive catalogue of films and series. The unparalleled content offerings like Pankaj Tripathi's recent Main Atal Hoon and Kadak Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi and Manoj Bajpayee's Silence: Can you hear it?, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai have earned widespread acclaim and continue to generate buzz, showcasing their unparalleled talent.

