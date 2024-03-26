Sunflower S2- Sunil Grover Reveals Why He Turned Singer For Web Series: I Know I'm Bad...

ZEE5, India's leading video streaming platform, has once again captivated audiences worldwide with the release of 'Sunflower S2'. This 8-episode series, which made its debut on the 1st of March, has been receiving rave reviews from viewers around the globe. Directed by Navin Gujral and produced by Reliance Entertainment alongside Cinergy with the collaboration of A Good Co. Production, 'Sunflower S2' stands out for its compelling narrative, exceptional production quality, outstanding direction, and superbly curated music.



Adding a unique twist to the series, Sunil Grover, known for his impeccable comic timing, has ventured into the music scene with a song titled 'Waada Mummy Ka’. This track is a collaborative effort between Grover and Shruti Pathak, with Rohit Kulkarni handling the composition. The song adds a whimsical touch to Grover’s character, Sonu, infusing the series with an extra layer of humor and fun.

In a candid revelation, Sunil Grover said, "I am not a singer, but Vikas sir wanted me to sing this one. We had tried with a good professional singer, but somehow it felt that Sonu should sing the song no matter how bad he is. I think it's more than singing, it's Sonu's expression and his perspective of that song. I love singing, if you call it singing. The female version of the song is very good. I know I'm bad, but if I'm given an opportunity to sing, I will definitely sing." His foray into singing not only showcases his versatility but also keeps fans intrigued about what he might do next. His combination of comedy and music ensures a delightful experience for the audience throughout the song.

