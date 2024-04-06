Taha Shah Badussha Opens Up About Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Heeramandi'

Taha Shah Badussha, the talented actor, is all set to captivate audiences with his role in the upcoming series "Heeramandi : The Diamond Bazaar".

In ," Heeramandi : The Diamond Bazaar, Badussha steps into a role that promises to showcase his versatility and depth as an actor. Speaking about his character and his association with Bhansali, he expresses, "Tajdar is a remarkable character, embodying nobility, kindness, and unwavering determination. Portraying him has been a dream come true. I'm immensely thankful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity in Heeramandi. Working alongside such a talented star cast has been a great learning experience and honor. I believe audiences will deeply resonate with Tajdar's narrative of love and patriotism."

